The annual conservative conference CPAC is slated to take place later this week outside of Washington, D.C. at the Gaylord Hotel overlooking the National Harbor from Wednesday, Feb. 26th through Saturday, Feb. 28th.

President Donald Trump‘s closest and most loyal allies will be in attendance, and the commander in chief himself will deliver the keynote address.

Look forward to being with all of my friends and supporters @CPAC on Saturday, February 29th! #KAG2020 pic.twitter.com/9bpnIzFnws — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 23, 2020

After his acquittal by the Senate on impeachment charges, Trump gave high praise to CPAC chairman Matt Schlapp; a former President Bush official turned Trump loyalist.

On Wednesday, a panel on connecting to GOP voters to messaging will take place with three senior Trump campaign officials, Kayleigh McEnany, Tim Murtaugh, and Mercedes Schlapp (wife to CPAC chairman). The day is set to be rounded out with a speech from the former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

Thursday lends itself to a day filled with “fighting socialism” with GOP Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) to Vice President Mike Pence taking to the main stage.

The White House National Economic Council Advisor Larry Kudlow and Ivanka Trump, round out the highlights for Friday with the commander-in-chief being the big must-see on Saturday.

Many notable pundits and conservative firebrands are set to make an appearance – including many from Fox News – such as hosts Sean Hannity, Mark Levin, Pete Hegseth, and Brian Kilmeade.

Other Fox pundits and frequent flyers are joining the mix as well, including Sara Carter, Diamond and Silk, and Lawrence Jones.

Not one big-name host or contributor from either CNN or MSNBC is currently on the 2020 schedule to moderate a panel or speak at the four-day conference.

Last year – at CPAC 2019 – the conference welcomed CNN’s Van Jones to discuss criminal justice reform.

