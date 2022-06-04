NEW POLL: Whopping 76% of Republicans Say ‘Biden Did NOT Legitimately Win The Election’ As Jan. 6 Hearing Approaches

As public hearings on the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol loom, a new poll shows a whopping 76 percent of Republicans say that President Joe Biden “did NOT legitimately win the election” against former President Donald Trump in 2020.

President Biden defeated Trump in an electoral landslide that has been reaffirmed over and over by state officials from Trump’s own party. But a year-and-a-half after Trump’s rally to subvert the results of the 2020 presidential election culminated in a violent and deadly attack on the Capitol, that fact still hasn’t sunk in with a scary number of Republican-leaning voters.

Respondents to a The Economist/YouGov poll published this week were asked “Would you say that Joe Biden legitimately won the election, or not?”

By huge majorities, every Republican-leaning political subgroup — Trump voters (77%), Republicans (76%), and conservatives (73%) — said that “Biden did NOT legitimately win the election.”

Those results represent a slight increase over the results of the same poll in February, when majorities of Trump voters (76%), Republicans (70%), and conservatives (71%) said that “Biden did NOT legitimately win the election.”

The increase was most pronounced among Republicans.

Everyone else recognizes, by significant majorities, that Biden beat Trump in 2020. Among all respondents, 61 percent said “Biden legitimately won the election,” including 90 percent of Democrats and 61 percent of independents.

But poll after poll have consistently shown overwhelming numbers of Republicans who falsely believe that the election was “stolen” from Trump, including one from January that shows only 17 percent of Republicans would even consider voting for a candidate who admits Biden won “fair and square.”

The poll comes the same week that the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the Capitol announced that hearings will begin next Thursday. The hearings will investigate the attack that was inspired and fueled by the false claim that Trump was the true winner of the 2020 presidential election.

