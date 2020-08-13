Newsweek Claims Column Challenging Kamala Harris’ Eligibility for VP Has ‘Nothing to Do with Racist Birtherism’

Newsweek editors responded to outrage over a column challenging Senator Kamala Harris’ eligibility to be Joe Biden’s vice president by claiming that the piece “has nothing to do with racist birtherism” because it didn’t question that Harris was born in Oakland, but merely that a child of immigrants could be constitutionally suspect.

The site published an op-ed by law professor John Eastman — formerly a Republican primary candidate for the California attorney general post that Harris wound up winning — entitled “Some Questions for Kamala Harris About Eligibility,” which examines the definition of “natural-born citizen” in the U.S. Constitution, as well as the 14th Amendment.

After fierce backlash accusing the author of racism and birtherism, Newsweek editors Nancy Cooper and Josh Hammer penned a lengthy editor’s note entitled “Eastman’s Newsweek Column Has Nothing to Do With Racist Birtherism.”

They asserted that Eastman’s piece did not specifically question Harris’ birthplace — as Donald Trump and others did with former President Barack Obama — and that “We share our readers’ revulsion at those vile lies.”

Rather, they defended the legitimacy of Eastman’s argument on the basis that “In Harris’ case, because her parents were not U.S. citizens at the time of her birth, her ‘natural born Citizen’ status” is up to interpretation.

Nowhere in either article did Newsweek disclose Eastman’s party affiliation or his candidacy for the position that Harris won.

Their explanation was not well-received, for the most part.

Telling us your racism isn’t racist doesn’t make it not racism. https://t.co/yZQp68Ioqh — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) August 13, 2020

Yes, sooo misunderstood. Eastman wrote: “I have no doubt that this significant challenge to Harris’ constitutional eligibility to the second-highest office in the land will be dismissed…as so much antiquated constitutional tripe. But the concerns about divided allegiance…” https://t.co/HDtMUQCHe7 — Connie Schultz (@ConnieSchultz) August 13, 2020

Eastman also ran against Harris and lost, which seems like something you might also address. https://t.co/vtXpKRibHa — Lisa Braun Dubbels (@lisadubbels) August 13, 2020

You’re a de facto birther. That piece is a total disgrace. Pure racism. https://t.co/znqhy4swhm — Tom Watson (@tomwatson) August 13, 2020

The idea that a parent’s (and especially a father’s) foreign birth disqualified from the presidency was extensively debated and decisively rejected when the Republicans nominated Charles Evans Hughes in 1916. https://t.co/2VBIH8jpBY — David Frum (@davidfrum) August 13, 2020

Bullshit. Then why did you bring it up. You knew what you were starting and amplifying. It is a crime of many years standing what has happened to the once-proud Newsweek name. https://t.co/9o4YYFUmvR — Jeff Jarvis (@jeffjarvis) August 13, 2020

Weird, I’m not seeing any mention that Eastman was a failed GOP Attorney General candidate in an election Kamala Harris won. Something than any actual news organization would have disclosed… Just slipped your mind? https://t.co/wfQQplvKgu — Lincoln Michel (@TheLincoln) August 13, 2020

wtf? — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) August 13, 2020

1. Racist birtherism disguised as an “arcane legal debate” is still racist birtherism. 2. Newsweek should’ve disclosed Eastman’s failed campaign for an office Harris won. 3. This is a disgrace. — Leta McCollough Seletzky (@LaSeletzky) August 13, 2020

Except that it IS an attempt to ignite a racist theory.

All the right-wing propagandists will be going on about this illegitimate bullshit for the next 82 days and the four and eight and twelve years after that. You set it up.

Retract.

Apologize. — Rick G. Rosner (@dumbassgenius) August 13, 2020

By Racist Fucks: she means @NancyCooperNYC and @dianeharris and the Faux Christians on staff at @Newsweek. https://t.co/U8LttCBNAY — Hal Sparks (@HalSparks) August 13, 2020

They are trying so hard to walk this back, but they don’t understand: when Joe said we need to have Kamala’s back, this is what he meant. They knew this was coming. Fuck Newsweek. This is the last article I’m ever sharing from this racist rag.https://t.co/B5WTTU7w1t https://t.co/EEfPFIJ1Rh — Holly Figueroa O’Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) August 13, 2020

Hmmmmmm. “I have no doubt that this significant challenge to Harris’ constitutional eligibility to the second-highest office in the land will be dismissed…as so much antiquated constitutional tripe. But the concerns about divided allegiance…” https://t.co/4vcIrPc1Q4 — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) August 13, 2020

Respond to this block. — Nyasha Junior (@NyashaJunior) August 13, 2020

Column claiming immigrants’ kids can’t be US citizens “has nothing to do with racist birtherism” argue @josh_hammer @NancyCooperNYC https://t.co/ltZdz2W03z — Heather Timmons (@HeathaT) August 13, 2020

This is some racist, career-defining bullshit. — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) August 13, 2020

According to several independent fact-checks made prior to publication of Eastman’s piece, as well as popular posts by authors like The Founding Fathers, the Supreme Court, and federal law, Kamala Harris is eligible to be vice president.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]