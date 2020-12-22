President Donald Trump is now demanding stimulus payments of $2000 for Americans after Congress worked out a bill with $600 payments — a proposal that received criticism from both parties for being insufficient.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi was quick to publicly embrace Trump’s call for giving Americans more money from the relief package.

After the president posted his video railing against the deal and calling for the increase, Pelosi tweeted, “Republicans repeatedly refused to say what amount the President wanted for direct checks. At last, the President has agreed to $2,000 — Democrats are ready to bring this to the Floor this week by unanimous consent. Let’s do it!”

Republicans repeatedly refused to say what amount the President wanted for direct checks. At last, the President has agreed to $2,000 — Democrats are ready to bring this to the Floor this week by unanimous consent. Let’s do it! https://t.co/Th4sztrpLV — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 23, 2020

Pelosi was one of many congressional leaders criticized over the final bill that Congress passed on Monday. The president has not explicitly threatened a veto yet, but he made clear in his video he’s not happy with the current version.

As of this posting, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has not reacted to the president’s new proposal. There has been some disagreement among Republicans over direct payments, with Josh Hawley joining Bernie Sanders in saying $600 wasn’t enough, while other Republicans like Ron Johnson raised very vocal objections.

