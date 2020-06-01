The leaders of the House and Senate Democratic caucuses issued a joint statement late on Friday night, calling out incendiary rhetoric and violent street tactics employed by the Trump White House amidst the nationwide protests over the alleged murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer issued a joint statement that directly condemned the Secret Service and Army National Guard MPs who attacked peaceful protestors in Washington, D.C. on Friday evening and teargassed them, all before the city’s curfew had begun. The law enforcement’s forceful tactics, the Democrat leaders noted, was apparently deployed to facilitate a presidential photo op at a nearby church, which was later forcibly condemned by church’s Episcopal bishop.

“Across our country, Americans are protesting for an end to the pattern of racial injustice and brutality,” the pair said in the statement. “Yet, at a time when our country cries out for unification, this President is ripping it apart. Tear-gassing peaceful protestors without provocation just so that the President could pose for photos outside a church dishonors every value that faith teaches us.”

“We call upon the President, law enforcement and all entrusted with responsibility to respect the dignity and rights of all Americans,” they added. “Together, we must insist on the truth that America must do much more to live up to its promise: the promise of liberty and justice for all, which so many have sacrificed for – from Dr. King to John Lewis to peaceful protestors on the streets today.

“At this challenging time, our nation needs real leadership,” Pelosi and Schumer concluded. “The President’s continued fanning of the flames of discord, bigotry and violence is cowardly, weak and dangerous.”

