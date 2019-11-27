Remember how a few days ago Rudy Giuliani made a crack about having an “insurance policy” if he got thrown under the bus and then made it clear later he was joking?

Apparently, in addition to his public statement, he called President Donald Trump as well to emphasize he was just joking.

And he did so at the insistence of his lawyer. Per Reuters:

The attorney, Robert Costello, said Giuliani “at my insistence” had called Trump “within the last day” to emphasize that he had not been serious when he said he had an “insurance policy, if thrown under the bus.” “He shouldn’t joke, he is not a funny guy. I told him, ‘Ten thousand comedians are out of work, and you make a joke. It doesn’t work that way,’” Costello told Reuters. Giuliani has already said that he was being sarcastic when he made the comments. Trump, too, has brushed them off, telling reporters in the Oval Office this week that “Rudy is a great guy.”

Giuliani has been the subject of a number of critical reports today, including the reporting from the New York Times and the Washington Post about him pursuing business in Ukraine during his involvement in the Ukraine pressure campaign.

