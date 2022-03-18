Russian Flack Sergey Lavrov Praises Fox News: Only Outlet ‘Trying to Represent Some Alternative Points of View’

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov praised Fox News as alone among “Western media” in “trying to represent some alternative points of view.”

During an English-language interview Friday morning that Russian state television network RT trumpeted as an “Exclusive” — how’d they manage that score? — the interviewer complained to Lavrov that “it’s usually Russia that they’re accusing of misinformation and underhanded tactics.”

In a lengthy rant on the subject, Lavrov included praise for Fox News — whose commentators have come under criticism for pro-Putin rhetoric — and decried the social media ban of then-President Donald Trump, as well as the labeling of Jan. 6 insurrectionists as “domestic terrorists”:

So we know the manners and the tricks which are being used by the Western countries to manipulate media. We understood long ago that there is no such thing as an independent Western media. If you take the United States only Fox News is trying to present some alternative points of view. But when you see, you watch other channels, and when you when you watch, read the social networks and internet platforms, when the acting president was blocked, as you know, and this censorship continues in a very big way and the substitution of notions whenever something is happening by the way of mass protest mass demonstrations, which they don’t like, they immediately call it domestic terrorism. So it’s a war, and it’s a war which involves the methods of information terrorism. There is no doubt about this.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has been a particular focus of criticism for consistent commentary that critics say aligns with the goals of Russia and President Vladimir Putin.

Elsewhere in the same interview, Lavrov threatened “any cargo moving into the Ukrainian territory which we would believe is carrying weapons” with military attack, calling such transports “fair game.”

Watch above via RT.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com