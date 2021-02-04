Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) gave a blistering speech on the House floor Thursday evening, featuring a blown-up photo of an old Facebook post sent out by Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), which depicted Greene holding up an AR-15 next to photoshopped images of “The Squad.” The text on the image read: “The Squad’s Worst Nightmare.”

“Speaker, I urge my colleagues to look at this image,” Hoyer said, before walking up to the front of the House floor with a jumbo printout of Greene’s social media post.

“I heard about motherhood today; two of those women between them have six children, they’re mothers,” Hoyer stated upon returning to his podium.

“One of them does not have children, and she has come to this body asking for more housing for people, more healthcare for people, for more income for people, how awful,” he stated. “And they’re not ‘The Squad!’ They’re Ilhan [Omar]. They are Alexandria [Ocasio-Cortez]. And they’re Rashida [Tlaib]. They are people. They are our colleagues.”

“And yes, you may have disagreements, but I don’t know anybody, including Steve King, who you precluded from going on committees for much less. And this is an AR-15 in the hands of Ms. Greene,” Hoyer added, pointing to his poster.

The House Majority Leader continued to rip into Greene in response to Republicans defending Greene against removal from her committee assignments.

Hoyer further argued Greene’s remarks are much worse than former GOP Congressman Steve King’s derogatory comments that prompted the House GOP conference to remove him from his respective congressional committees two years ago.

“In 2019, during the same election cycle in which she ran, showed support for comments online that the quickest way to remove Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi from power would be, and I quote, ‘a bullet to the head.’ Did any of you hear Steve King say anything like that?” Hoyer asked the Republican side of the aisle.

Watch above, via CSPAN.

