STUNNING: One-THIRD of Republicans STILL Think Trump Might Be ‘Reinstated’ as President — In the Next 13 Days

The number of Republicans who believe that former President Donald Trump might be “reinstated” to the presidency this year is stunningly high given the lateness of the date.

Earlier this year the political media world was set abuzz when it was reported that Trump was telling confidants that he believed he’d be reinstated to the presidency in August, a notion that turned out to be fed by delusions floated by Trump allies like MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and attorney Sidney Powell.

And Trump himself appeared to confirm this in June when he told a crowd in North Carolina that “we’re gonna take back the White House, and sooner than you think.”

According to Lindell, the date of Trump’s miraculous ascension was to be August 13. Even after that date came and went, 22 percent of Republicans still said it was either “very likely” (11%) or “somewhat likely” (11%) that Trump will be reinstated according to YouGov’s October poll.

But according to a new poll from YouGov released this week, even with just 13 days left in the year, a third of Republicans still think it’s possible, and 1 in 5 think it’s likely, that Trump will be reinstated this year.

Respondents to the poll were asked “How likely or unlikely do you think it is that Donald Trump will be re-instated as President before the end of 2021?”

Among Republicans, 18 percent said it is either “very likely” (9%) or “somewhat likely” (9%) that Trump will be reinstated, with an additional 15 percent replying that they “don’t know.”

That’s slightly more than the 15 percent of Trump voters who think it’s “very likely” or “somewhat likely” that Trump will be reinstated — versus 7 percent of Biden voters, 10 percent of Democrats, and 13 percent of independents, all down a few ticks from last month.

President Joe Biden shows no signs of relinquishing the presidency to Trump, although he did refer to Vice President Kamala Harris as “President Harris” during a speech this week.

