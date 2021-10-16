WTF POLL: It’s Mid-October and 22 Percent of Republicans STILL Think Trump Will Be Reinstated as President This Year

Nearly a quarter of Republicans believe that former President Donald Trump will be “reinstated” to the presidency this year, even as the fantastical August 13 “deadline” for that event has long passed, and the end of the year is just weeks away.

It has been more than four months since the political media world was set abuzz after The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman first reported that Trump was telling confidants that he believed he’d be reinstated to the presidency in August, reporting that was later confirmed by other outlets — and fed by delusions floated by Trump allies like MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and attorney Sidney Powell.

And Trump himself appeared to confirm this in June when he told a crowd in North Carolina that “we’re gonna take back the White House, and sooner than you think.”

According to Lindell, the date of Trump’s miraculous ascension was to be August 13 — more than two months ago.

But according to a new poll from YouGov, a not-insignificant chunk of Republicans still think it is “likely” that Trump will be reinstated this year.

Respondents to the poll were asked “How likely or unlikely do you think it is that Donald Trump will be re-instated as President before the end of 2021?”

Among Republicans, 22 percent said it is either “very likely” (11%) or “somewhat likely” (11%) that Trump will be reinstated.

That’s slightly more than the 19 percent of Trump voters who think it’s “very likely” or “somewhat likely” that Trump will be reinstated, versus 8 percent of Biden voters, 12 percent of Democrats, and 15 percent of independents.

The poll comes as Trump grows increasingly desperate in fomenting this belief. He dropped a statement this week demanding either a new election or that he be declared the winner of the previous one.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com