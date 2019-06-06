‘Super Bizarre’: Ocasio-Cortez Says She’s ‘Encouraged’ By Unlikely Bipartisan Talks With Ted Cruz

Like the rest of us, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is pretty shocked that she’s working with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX).

“It’s super bizarre” the congresswoman admitted to Emma Vigeland of The Young Turks — in an interview posted online Wednesday. “Really weird.”

But, according to Ocasio-Cortez, it is actually happening. The freshman House Democrat reports that her legislative team is meeting with the Texas senator’s, and the two sides are genuinely trying to work in concert on an effort to ban former members of Congress from serving as lobbyists.

“I think it really shows what the true spirit of not being partisan is,” she said. “And that bipartisanship doesn’t mean let’s come together to go to war and lower taxes on the rich. But bipartisanship means, okay, I will swallow all of my distaste in this situation. Because we have found a common interest.”

The two initially came together last week — as both tweeted that they wanted to see ex-representatives and senators barred from serving as lobbyists. Now, it seems as though they are joining forces to drain the swamp. Remarkable.

Watch above, via The Young Turks.

