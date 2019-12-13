Supreme Court to Take Up Trump Appeals Fighting Release of His Financial Records

The fight for President Donald Trump’s financial records is headed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The president and his legal team have been fighting a number of cases resisting releasing his records and tax returns, both from the state of New York and the Democratic-led House of Representatives.

And now SCOTUS is taking up the cases. Per the Washington Post:

A New York prosecutor and three Democratic-led congressional committees have won lower-court decisions granting them access to a broad range of Trump’s financial records relating to him personally, his family and his businesses… Trump’s lawyers told the court that the lower-court rulings were wrong, and that prosecutors and congressional committees should not be allowed to launch wide-ranging investigations of the president, especially without the Supreme Court’s review.

Trump attorney Jay Sekulow reacted in a statement saying, “We are pleased that the Supreme Court granted review of the President’s three pending cases. These cases raise significant constitutional issues. We look forward to presenting our written and oral arguments.”

And keep in mind this case is being taken up in the middle of next year’s presidential election, along with… well, everything else that will be going on.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]