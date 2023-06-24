White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre pushed back when CNN White House Correspondent Jeremy Diamond grilled her about President Joe Biden inviting his son Hunter Biden to a state dinner at the White House.

At Friday’s briefing, Hunter was a dominant topic, but mostly because of a purported WhatsApp message that Hunter Biden allegedly sent in 2017 that involved his father WhatsApp message that Hunter Biden allegedly sent in 2017 that involved his father.

But Diamond diverged from that issue in order to ask why the president invited Hunter to the dinner after his son reached a plea deal on tax and gun charges.

Jean-Pierre resisted answering at first, then curtly answered a persistent Diamond and refused a follow-up question:

JEREMY DIAMOND: And then, secondly, the President invited his son, Hunter, to the state dinner last night. I’m wondering if you could take us into the thinking and decision-making of why the President decided to invite his son. MS. JEAN-PIERRE: I — I’m just not going to get into family discussion — personal family discussion. As you know, Hunter is his son. I’m just not going to get into that. JEREMY DIAMOND: Well, let me ask you this: If Hunter Biden wasn’t the President’s son, would he have invited someone who had just reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors two — MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Well, a couple — JEREMY DIAMOND: — days earlier to the dinner? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: — a couple of things. Again, that’s his son. It’s a — he’s a family member. It is not uncommon for family members to attend events at the White House. We could look at past presidents; I’m sure you have. So that is not uncommon. As it relates to anything related to — to Hunter, I’m just not going to respond to it from here. Go ahead. JAMES ROSEN: Can I follow up on that, Karine? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Go ahe- — no, I just called on somebody.

Watch above via The White House.

