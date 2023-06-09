‘They Didn’t Indict Biden!’ Trump Drops Ad Bitterly Complaining Morning After Espionage Act Charges

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign released an ad bitterly complaining “They didn’t indict Biden!” the morning after news of Espionage Act charges against Trump broke.

Trump himself broke the blockbuster news Thursday that he has been indicted in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into his retention of classified documents under the Espionage Act, news that shook the political world.

Less than 24 hours later, Trump’s “MAGA Inc.” PAC released an ad entitled “Questions Swirl” with an email to reporters that included a link to the exclusive first look they gave to Fox News.

The ad features the now-familiar New York-y narrator and a bundle of months-old news clips from when classified documents were discovered by Biden aides in private storage spaces — including his Wilmington home — which spurred an investigation by Special Counsel Robert Hur.

The narrator complains that the Biden investigation has not resulted in an indictment, and suggested Trump’s indictments are Biden’s doing:

NARRATOR: They’ve been after Trump from the beginning. REPORTER 1: But questions swirl around President Biden’s handling of classified documents. REPORTER 2: Found in President Biden’s garage. REPORTER 3: Multiple classified documents. INTERVIEWER: You and the former president are both now under investigation by the Justice Department. NARRATOR: But they didn’t indict Biden! Instead, Biden’s DOJ went after Trump! Anything to block him from becoming president again. Stand with President Trump against Biden’s corruption. DISCLAIMER VOICE: Make America Great Again Inc is responsible for the content of this advertising.

But as Biden and his spokespeople have repeatedly pointed out, the Justice Department is an independent agency, and just hours before the news of the indictment broke, Biden once again underscored his commitment to that independence.

Asked to respond to Trump’s attacks on DOJ’s independence, Biden said Americans can trust the agency “Because you notice I have never once — not one single time — suggested to the Justice Department what they should do or not do, relative to bringing a charge or not bringing a charge. I’m honest.”

According to Fox News, MAGA Inc. says “the commercial will start running on national cable news networks in the coming days and is part of the super PAC’s existing 7-figure per week ad buy.”

Watch above via MAGA Inc.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com