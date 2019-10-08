Hillary Clinton tonight joked about a “rematch” with President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

During an interview with PBS NewsHour, Judy Woodruff asked Clinton about the president’s tweet mockingly saying she should get into the 2020 race.

I think that Crooked Hillary Clinton should enter the race to try and steal it away from Uber Left Elizabeth Warren. Only one condition. The Crooked one must explain all of her high crimes and misdemeanors including how & why she deleted 33,000 Emails AFTER getting “C” Subpoena! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2019

Clinton — who tweeted in response “Don’t tempt me. Do your job.” — laughed and said, “It truly is remarkable how obsessed he remains with me.”

She said Trump’s “either lying or delusional or both” and then jokingly added, “Maybe there does need to be a rematch. I mean, obviously, I can beat him again.”

Clinton added that Trump is motivated by “grievance” and “seeking adulation.”

You can watch above (the relevant part starts at the 38:45 mark), via PBS.

