Hillary Clinton Says Trump is ‘Obsessed’ With Her: ‘Maybe There Does Need to Be a Rematch’

By Josh FeldmanOct 8th, 2019, 7:37 pm

Hillary Clinton tonight joked about a “rematch” with President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

During an interview with PBS NewsHour, Judy Woodruff asked Clinton about the president’s tweet mockingly saying she should get into the 2020 race.

Clinton — who tweeted in response “Don’t tempt me. Do your job.” — laughed and said, “It truly is remarkable how obsessed he remains with me.”

She said Trump’s “either lying or delusional or both” and then jokingly added, “Maybe there does need to be a rematch. I mean, obviously, I can beat him again.”

Clinton added that Trump is motivated by “grievance” and “seeking adulation.”

You can watch above (the relevant part starts at the 38:45 mark), via PBS.

