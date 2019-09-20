Former House Oversight Chair Trey Gowdy (R-SC) suggested on Fox News that if House Democrats wanted the whistleblower complaint, they could have shut down the government.

“I think Congress has lots of tools to get information from the executive branch. Didn’t they just pass a budget resolution this week? They didn’t have to do that. They could have said you won’t get the money until we get the whistleblower complaint,” Fox contributor Gowdy told America’s Newsroom anchors Bill Hemmer and Julie Banderas Friday morning.

“When you put someone who is wrong as often as Adam Schiff is wrong and deeply partisan as he is in charge of the intelligence committee, no, you aren’t going to share confidential information,” Gowdy continued.

Banderas tried to stress caution on the story, while asking Gowdy what he thought was the takeaway. “The question is was there a promise made? We don’t know. Everybody is speculating a promise was made. There was a whistleblower. We don’t know the facts yet. What do you believe the facts to be here?” Banderas asked.

“No idea, Julie. I would be doing you a disservice if I guessed,” Gowdy said. “There is a transcript so we don’t have to wonder what was said.”



