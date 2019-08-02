Trump Administration Rips Up Reagan-Era Nuclear Treaty with Russia

President Donald Trump‘s administration has pulled out of the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty that was signed by then-President Ronald Reagan and then-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in 1987.

On Friday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo released a statement blaming the Russians for the demise of the treaty that Reagan and Gorbachev signed on December, 1987. The Associated Press reports:

Washington and Moscow walked out of the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces treaty that President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev signed in 1987, raising fears of a new arms race. The U.S. blamed Moscow for the death of the treaty. It said that for years Moscow has been developing and fielding weapons that violate the treaty and threaten the United States and its allies, particularly in Europe. “Russia is solely responsible for the treaty’s demise,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement released on Friday.

The AP also reports that the U.S. is already planning to test weapons that were banned under the treaty.

Watch the signing of the treaty that the Trump administration ripped up above, via The Reagan Library.

