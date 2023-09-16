Former President Donald Trump claimed he beat former President Barack Obama — even though he never ran against Obama — in a speech in which he attacked President Joe Biden’s faculties.

Trump delivered a speech to an enthusiastic conservative crowd at the “Pray, Vote, Stand Summit” in Washington, DC on Friday night, during which he made disparaging remarks about President Biden’s “cognitive” abilities — while repeatedly committing several gaffes or misspeaking.

In one of several moments flagged by Acyn Torabi, Trump appeared to refer to President Obama as a “radical left thug” in a chunk of the speech attacking “weaponized” law enforcement, then bragged “with Obama, we won an election that everyone said couldn’t be won,” then bragged about his win over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and expressed his distaste for “using names on people doubles”:

As you know, Crooked Joe Biden and the radical left thugs who have weaponized law enforcement to arrest their leading political opponent, leading by a lot, including Obama. I’ll tell you. You take a look at Obama and take a look at some of the things that he’s done. This is the same thing. The country is very divided and we did– With Obama, we won an election that everyone said couldn’t be won. We beat Hillary Clinton. You know, I used to I used to call her Crooked Hillary. I’d say Crooked Hillary, but I took that name away from her. That was a great day. About two months ago, I said, you know what? Because I don’t like using names on people doubles. I think we have a lot of words out there. So I took now I call her Beautiful Hillary’s a beautiful woman. And rather than Sleepy Joe, we call him Crooked Joe because it’s a very appropriate name.

Watch above via RSBN.

