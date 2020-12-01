President Donald Trump is apparently considering pardons for family members.

The New York Times broke news Tuesday night of the president discussing potential “pre-emptive pardons” for Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, and even Rudy Giuliani.

Why would he consider this move? Well, the Times says he’s apparently “concerned that a Biden Justice Department might seek retribution against the president by targeting” them.

Per the Times:

Donald Trump Jr. had been under investigation by Robert S. Mueller III, the special counsel, for contacts that the younger Mr. Trump had had with Russians offering damaging information on Hillary Clinton during the 2016 campaign, but he was never charged. Mr. Kushner provided false information to federal authorities about his contacts with foreigners for his security clearance, but was given one anyway by the president. The nature of Mr. Trump’s concern about any potential criminal exposure of Eric Trump or Ivanka Trump is unclear, although an investigation by the Manhattan district attorney into the Trump Organization has expanded to include tax write-offs on millions of dollars in consulting fees by the company, some of which appear to have gone to Ms. Trump.

The news comes just one day after Sean Hannity publicly said Trump should pardon himself and his whole family because of what the Biden DOJ could do.

An earlier New York Times report said Giuliani spoke to Trump about a pre-emptive pardon, though Giuliani publicly denied it.

The presidential pardon power got renewed attention last week after the pardon of Michael Flynn and reports of a pardon “blitz” Trump is considering before he leaves office. And earlier Tuesday night news broke of a DOJ investigation into a potential bribery-for-pardon scheme involving unknown individuals.

The Times report followed similar reporting by ABC News about the president considering pardons for family members, with one anonymous adviser saying, “The kids have been through enough.”

The ABC report did note that the president hasn’t completely embraced the idea of pre-emptive pardons because they would basically been seen as admissions of guilt.

While a number of Democrats have pushed for the next DOJ to investigate the Trumps, Joe Biden responded to those calls by saying he wouldn’t act like the current president and pressure the Justice Department.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]