Trump Posts Video of Authoritarian Dictator Praising Him for Being the Only Man Who Can Save ‘Human Beings’

Tucker Carlson sat with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán for a recent interview, and the authoritarian dictator revealed that he believes the only way to resolve the Russian invasion of Ukraine is to “bring Trump back.”

Former President Donald Trump brought attention to this 85-second portion of the 30-minute interview that Carlson posted on Twitter (which was promoted by Elon Musk) by posting it on TruthSocial with a note that read, “Thank you, Viktor Orbán!”

While hosting the 8 PM hour on Fox News, Carlson was criticized for his shameless and consistent suckuppery of Russian President Vladimir Putin and for curiously blaming the United States for Russia’s invasion and eventual war crimes. Russian state television often aired Carlson’s propaganda because, well, Carlson and Putin appeared to many observers to be in league with one another.

“So if you were in charge of NATO, if you were, say, Joe Biden, what would your next move be in the war in Ukraine?” Carlson asked Orban. “What would you do?”

Orbán argued that while Trump was criticized for not understanding foreign policy, he “treated nicely” traditional diplomatic enemies of the United States — mentioning ruthless dictatorships like North Korea and Russia and “even the Chinese.”

“So Trump is the man who can save the Western world and that probably the human beings in the globe as well.,” Orbán concluded. His full comments:

Peace. Immediately. Call back Trump. That’s the only way out. Call back Trump because, you know, you can criticize him for many reasons. I understand all the all the discussion. But, you know, the best foreign policy of the recent several decades belong to him. He did not initiate any new war. He treated nicely the the the North Koreans and and Russia, even the Chinese, you know. He delivered a policy which was the best one for me. For Middle East. Abraham Accords. Yes. So that was a very good foreign policy. He’s criticized that he’s not, you know, he’s not educated enough to understand the world. But this is not the case. Facts counts. And his foreign policy was the best one for the world in the last several decades. I have seen. And if he would have been the president at the moment of the Russian invasion started, not it would it would be not possible to do that by the Russians. So Trump is the man who can save the Western world and that probably the human beings in the in the globe as well. That’s my personal conviction.

Orbán’s native tongue is not English, so he deserves some leeway in his reply, but his word salad reply seems more like naked propaganda — largely because his answer sort of resolves to “Only Trump can solve problems because only Trump is Trump.” Huh?

