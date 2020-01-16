CNN’s Erin Burnett offered a brutal takedown of President Donald Trump’s dubious claim he doesn’t know indicted supporter Lev Parnas, by playing a supercut of dueling videos where Trump praises and then later professes ignorance about a controversial supporter or ally.

Parnas, who has posted numerous photos and video of himself with Trump, has leveled a series of damning accusations at the president about pushing a shadow operation in Ukraine to damage potential 2020 rival Joe Biden. Pushed to address the blockbuster claims during a press gaggle on Thursday, the president instead repeatedly insisted “I don’t know him” and said that he had no relationship with Parnas.

“[Parnas] says Trump knew exactly, exactly, everything that was going on and that Trump is a liar when he says he doesn’t know Parnas and what was happening,” Burnett noted. “Trump again today, though, said he did not know Parnas. He knew nothing about him.”

“I want to play this, because Trump does have a pattern of lying when it comes to who and what he knows,” Burnett then added, teeing up the supercut video. “When he knows somebody or about something that he doesn’t want to, that it looks bad, he just says it doesn’t. Unfortunately, it’s often not true. Here he is.”

Burnett then played clips of Trump’s obviously conflicting statements about the racist David Duke, Wikileaks, and his former campaign chairman — and now convicted felon — Paul Manafort.

Turning to Democratic political analyst Joe Lockhart, Burnett noted: “Joe, I can give you four more of those. I could give you eight more. I could give you a lot more. Stormy Daniels, Gordon Sondland. It’s a clear pattern.”

“It’s a mistake that politicians make all the time,” Lockhart explained. “All we have to do is say ‘I know the guy, I’ve met him a few times. He’s a friend of so and so. He’s Rudy’s friend.’ But by saying he doesn’t know them, every time a new picture gets released, every time there’s something, another tidbit, it takes on this outsized importance. So, it’s bad to have a president who’s a liar, but this is just dumb politically.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

