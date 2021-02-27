WATCH: Dr. Jill Biden Says Kids ‘Absolutely’ Need to Be Back in School

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden said that children “absolutely” need to go back to school, and that “no one wants to be in the classroom more than the teachers do.”

Ilia Calderon of Univision interviewed President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden Friday during their visit to Houston, and asked the ostensible Teacher-in-Chief for her perspective on reopening schools for in-person learning.

Dr. Biden enthusiastically agreed that the time has come to get kids back in school, but that “educators should be prioritized” for Covid vaccines.

Calderon: Dr. Biden, you are an educator. Do you think it’s time for kids to go back to school? Dr. Biden: Absolutely, absolutely. I’m a teacher, I’m teaching now, and no one wants to be in the classroom more than the teachers do. And then their parents, and then their children. So we’ve got to get them back, but we have to get them back safely. President Biden: But there’s a way to do that, that’s why in this act, this legislation I have, provides for the means to open those schools, particularly schools from kindergarten through eighth grade. We can get those open quickly. All we need to do is provide that help for the schools for sanitation, for smaller class sizes, for example everything from bus drivers to the sanitation workers in the schools. And so we can do that, we can do it now. Dr. Biden: And those educators should be prioritized.

The Biden administration has sent mixed messages on school reopening, but has settled on an emphasis on the CDC guidance that while not a prerequisite for reopening, teachers should be prioritized for vaccines in the same manner as first responders — with a heavy emphasis on that prioritization.

Watch above via Univision.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]