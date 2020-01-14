WATCH: Elizabeth Warren Said Unnamed Senator Told Her She Should ‘Smile More’

Massachusetts Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren has regularly spoken on the stump about an unnamed Senate colleague who told her that the plans she espoused in her run for president were “too hard,” and that she should “ask for less” and “smile more.”

Senator Warren was forced to spill the tea on Independent Vermont Senator and fellow candidate Bernie Sanders when a bombshell story emerged that Sanders had told Warren — during a private meeting in December of 2018 — that a woman can’t win the presidency against President Donald Trump.

Sanders responded by accusing the Warren campaign of leaking the story, and of “lying” about what happened at that meeting, so Warren was forced to set the record straight. In a statement, she confirmed that at that meeting, “Among the topics that came up was what would happen if Democrats nominated a female candidate. I thought a woman could win; he disagreed.”

Warren characterized that exchange as an example of “differences on punditry” and said she has “no interest in discussing this private meeting any further.”

But Warren has not been shy about discussing the sexism she experienced from an as-yet-unnamed Senate colleague who tried to discourage her from proposing the ambitious agenda she’s undertaken as a presidential candidate and told her she needed to “smile more.”

The story was a regular part of her stump speech for months, told in the greatest detail during a campaign event in Oakland last May.

“When I first got into this race, I went out, I talked about it on the first day and I was in there about, here’s a plan, and here’s another one,” Warren told the crowd. “And I went back to the Senate and another senator came up to me and said ‘I saw you this past weekend.'”

“I said ‘yeah,'” Warren continued, recounting both sides of the conversation. “‘Pretty gutsy to get into that senate race, presidential race,’ I said ‘Yes it is. And you’re surprised why?'”

“He said ‘Well, you know, the deal is though, I listened to the things you were talking about, and I, you know, let me just offer a little advice,’ I said ‘Mmm?’, [he] said ‘What you’re asking for is too hard. Too complicated, too many moving parts, you got too much going on here. Ask for something smaller. Something a little compromised, a little piece over here a piece over there, just two things maybe. Smile more!'”

As the crowd jeered the unnamed senator, Warren continued “It’s true, it’s true. And when I heard that, I found myself thinking ‘So what do you think the naysayers said to the abolitionists? Give up now. It’s too hard.'”

That anecdote became a regular part of the Warren stump speech and would conclude with a chunk in which she would compare her plans with the struggles of the abolitionists, the women’s suffrage movement, the labor movement, and the “foot soldiers of the civil rights movement,” as in an August rally in Tempe, Arizona.

