WATCH: Jen Psaki Shoots Down Reporter Who Uses Cuomo to Dredge Up Old Biden Accusations

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki shut down a New York Post reporter who tried to use the news about Gov. Andrew Cuomo to relitigate past accusations against President Joe Biden.

NY Post White House correspondent and frequent Psaki gadfly Steven Nelson began his moment in the sun at Wednesday’s briefing by asking Psaki if the Biden administration favors financial reparations from China to the U.S. over the coronavirus.

“Our policy hasn’t changed,” Psaki replied drily, and when Nelson tried to follow up, Psaki drew a laugh by curtly asking “Did you have another question?”

That phrase is a favorite Psaki kiss-off.

Nelson did have another question. He proceeded to rattle off a list of old allegations against Biden, including those that were leveled by Tara Reade during the 2020 election and repeatedly denied by Biden.

Nelson then asked “Should there be an independent investigation of allegations into the president as there was into Governor Cuomo?”

“Well first, I would say the president has been clear and outspoken about the importance of women being respected and having their voices heard, and being allowed to tell their stories, and people treating them with respect. That has long been his policy, continues to be his policy,” Psaki told Nelson.

Of the allegations Nelson mentioned, Psaki said “That was heavily litigated during the campaign, I understand you’re eager to come back to it, but I don’t have anything further other than to repeat that he has called for the governor to resign.”

Biden called for Cuomo to resign Tuesday, hours after New York Attorney General Letitia James held a dramatic press conference at which she detailed the results of a devastating investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct against Cuomo, and Cuomo released a cringeworthy video rebuttal that included a bizaerre slideshow featuring himself and other prominent figures (that included Biden) making demonstrations of affection in public.

