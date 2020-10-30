WATCH: Kamala Harris Gives Powerful Response to People Who Deliberately Mangle Her Name — As Trump and Perdue Have

California Senator and first major party Black woman vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris gave a poignant response to people who deliberately mangle her name, as President Donald Trump and Senate colleague David Perdue have done.

On Thursday night’s edition of The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, host Trevor Noah concluded a lengthy interview with Harris by asking her specifically about fellow senators butchering her name, like Perdue did at a recent Trump rally — and which Trump himself has fairly boasted about as well.

“Your name,” Noah began. “Why does it seem like it becomes harder to pronounce your name the more conservative a person is? Because I’ve noticed that there are some people you work within the Senate who don’t seem to know your name.”

“Is this strange for you, or does this, like, just remind you of growing up? I mean any immigrant has the story, any child of immigrants has the story, how does this make you feel when you see people fighting about your name?” he asked.

Sen. Harris told Noah that “when I see the people who have had the experience of having been given a name from their family, which is one of the greatest gifts that a family can give you.”

“It is the first gift that a child usually, when they enter the Earth, receives from their family,” she continued, “It is usually informed by tradition and love and the hope and aspiration the family has for that child. It is something precious and sacred. And it is a part of their identity. And when I see people fighting for the right for that to be respected, and treated in a dignified way, I applaud and salute that.”

Harris then addressed people like Perdue and Trump, saying “Anybody who’s otherwise on the other side of that, wants to play childish games, as though the highest elected leaders should conduct themselves like they did when they were children on the playground? Well, it speaks poorly of their appreciation for the responsibility and the role that they have. And I think it’s a reflection of their values and maturity.”

The mispronunciation of Senator Harris’ name has been singled out by many commentators as an unsubtle racist way of diminishing the historic pick.

