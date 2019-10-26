WATCH LIVE: Biden, Booker, Other 2020 Democrats (Minus Harris) Speak at Second Step Presidential Justice Forum

Democratic presidential hopefuls are speaking today at the bipartisan Second Step Presidential Justice Forum being held Saturday at Benedict College in Columbia, South Carolina.

The 20/20 Bipartisan Justice Center describes the event as focusing on “setting forth specific and articulable policy proposals with measurable results to be achieved by 2024.”

“With the landmark First Step Act passing in late 2018, we are calling upon all candidates to answer: what’s the ‘Second Step?’,” reads the event website.

On Saturday’s schedule are Sen. Cory Booker, Rep. John Delaney, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and Sen. Joe Biden.

Here are the times:



Senator Kamala Harris announced that she would be skipping the forum after President Donald Trump was honored at an event that excluded all but seven students from Benedict College, a historically black college (HBCU).

Sunday will feature Senator Elizabeth Warren, former HUD Secretary Julian Castro, and soon-to-be former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]