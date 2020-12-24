Andrew Weissmann, the lead prosecutor for former Special Counsel Robert Mueller, said that President Donald Trump could face charges over his recent pardons.

On Monday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Willie Geist asked Weissmann about Trump’s recent pardons, particularly of associates like Paul Manafort and Roger Stone.

Asked his reaction to the Manafort pardon, Weissman said “the big picture here is really not related just to Manafort or Stone or Kushner, it’s really to look at the abuse of the rule of law here,” and added that Trump “is really a president who’s has a zero allegiance to the rule of law.”

“How clear are you that a pardon was dangled to Paul Manafort and to Roger Stone, that if they waited it out until the end, the end being yesterday, they would be pardoned?” Geist asked.

“That’s laid out in our report, that there were pardons that were dangled,” Weissman replied, and described the effects those potential pardons had on the two men’s cooperation.

“And what we saw yesterday was essentially the president carrying out the final act of an obstruction of justice,” Weissman said, and added “So to your point about can the president currently be prosecuted for obstruction of justice, I think the answer is yes. There is substantial evidence of that. And what he did yesterday is going to be proof of that obstruction because it’s really the final act that fulfills the promise of the dangled pardons.”

Host Joe Scarborough then asked Weissman about comments that Mitch McConnell made during the uproar over then-President Bill Clinton’s pardon of Mark Rich, in which McConnell said “While the president alone possesses the power to pardon, it is important to remember that he is not personally exempt from federal laws that prohibit corrupt actions of all government officials.”

“If he used these pardons for corrupt purpose, to cover his tracks in a conspiracy that he was a part of, can the man not be brought up on charges after he leaves office?” Scarborough asked.

“The answer that question is yes,” Weissmann said. “Starting on January 20th 2021, when President Trump is no longer the president, there is no longer a Department of Justice policy that prohibits indicting him, and the actions yesterday can be part of a charge that includes the obstruction of justice of the Mueller investigation.”

Watch the clip above via MSNBC.

