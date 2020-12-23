MSNBC’s Ali Velshi kicked off The Last Word Wednesday night feigning shock at President Donald Trump pardoning “criminal lackeys” in the final weeks of his presidency.

“Rich white crooks of America, your time has come!” Velshi said. “If you’re rich, if you’re white, if you’re a man, if you’ve been convicted of a crime, and of course if you’re loyal to Donald Trump, you get a pardon!”

He reviewed Trump’s “appalling pre-CHristmas pardon spree” of Paul Manafort, Roger Stone, and Jared Kushner’s father Charles.

The former two, Velshi said, kept their mouths shut because pardons were dangled in front of them. And as for Kushner’s father, Velshi recalled how Chris Christie — who negotiated Charles Kushner’s plea deal when he was a U.S. attorney — expressed his disgust with the crimes he engaged in.

Velshi again invited viewers to “feign shock” at the president giving pardons to “undeserving men.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

