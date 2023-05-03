WATCH: Steve Doocy Repeatedly Torpedoes Attempts To Incriminate POTUS During Fox & Friends Hunter Biden Scandal Segment

Fox & Friends host Steve Doocy repeatedly torpedoed the premise of a segment designed to implicate President Joe Biden in a scandal involving his son Hunter Biden.

Hunter Biden is the subject of several ongoing investigations and the object of a longstanding effort by political opponents to implicate the president in some way. Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney David Weiss is investigating issues involving taxes and gun permitting, while the GOP-controlled House of Representatives is conducting several probes as well.

To date, congressional investigations have yielded headlines like “James Comer Gives Less-Than-Airtight Response When Asked If the Bidens Committed Crimes: ‘We Found a Lot That Should Be Illegal’” and “‘Put Up Or Shut Up’: Geraldo Challenges the Right On 5 Years Of Hunter Biden Investigations Uncovering ‘Nothing Remotely Criminal’” and “Fox’s Sandra Smith Presses Top Republican on Hunter Biden Probe: ‘Why Wouldn’t You Show The Goods From That?’”

But there’s also copious digging by conservative media into threads involving Hunter that occasionally break through, like the child support case that was the subject of heavy reporting.

The latest scoop is a byzantine 2011 email chain and visitor log combo that purports to show “2011 emails reveal Hunter Biden helped business associates get access to VP Biden, top aide.”

It’s a very long story that hinges on a 28-minute visitor log entry between two guys who pitched something to Hunter in emails and then met with a deputy chief of staff about a “humanitarian” issue, according to a third party quoted in Fox’s reporting.

On Wednesday morning’s edition of Fox & Friends, the hosts got into a discussion about the president and his son after Todd Pirro’s reporting package on the new emails. But while Brian Kilmeade and Ainsley Earhardt were all aboard to slam the president over Hunter’s dealings, Doocy kept making succinct and powerful 8-second arguments in favor of Biden’s innocence.

Immediately after Pirro’s report, Doocy praised Fox News Digital for the legwork they did on the story, but then dropped this nugget:

It is unclear, though, whether Hunter or now the president, Joe Biden, actually profited off of that meeting and these meetings, because we know that the Republican investigators, they’ve got professional investigators combing through all this stuff. They have not indicated they’ve found anything illegal at this point. You’ve got to figure if they had something, they’d tell us.

Doocy then comically stepped on Kilmeade’s introduction of a clip montage featuring the president telling reporters “I have never discussed with my son or my brother or anyone else, anything having to do with their businesses, period,” and other words to that effect.

Doocy greeted those statements with skepticism, but again made a point of saying “We don’t know that they’ve broken any laws.”

Kilmeade then went on a tangent about Tony Bobulinski, a former business partner of Hunter’s who has made accusations against President Biden. Doocy tried to cut in to the banter to make a point, which ended up being the fairly open-and-shut argument that they didn’t act on Bobulinskie’s claims during the Trump administration:

BRIAN KILMEADE: When’s the whole thing going to be laced up and put tight? STEVE DOOCY: Well I, from what I re– AINSLEY EARHARDT: You can ask him, when you get your exclusive with him. STEVE DOOCY: Yeah. With Joe… BRIAN KILMEADE: With who, Bobulinski, or the president? STEVE DOOCY: With the president. Absolutely. I do remember Tony Bobulinski, after he did that interview on Fox, said that he had turned all of his devices over to the federal government, to the FBI. So if they find anything, you’d think they’d do something because that was during the Trump administration.

Watch above via Fox & Friends.

