WATCH: Trump Supporter Explains Why He Spent $15,000 on Billboards Depicting Joe Biden in Taliban Garb

Former Pennsylvania state senator and avid Trump supporter Scott Wagner explained to a local TV station why he spent $15,000.00 on billboards depicting President Joe Biden as a Taliban fighter.

The billboards, like one that appeared on Pennsylvania’s Interstate 83, feature the aforementioned photo illustration with the caption “Making the Taliban Great Again!”

The caption is a play on former President Donald Trump’s signature slogan, “Make America Great Again.”

Wagner told ABC27 News that he’s putting up 15 more billboards, all of which have cost him $15,000.00.

He told the station “This is, this is a real big deal that’s going down in Afghanistan. I think I’ve made my point and I’m, you know, me. I’m going to say what’s on my mind, and this is what’s on my mind. And now, it’s on a billboard.”

President Biden has taken intense criticism and a significant hit to his approval ratings due to the chaos that ensued during the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, including from Trump.

But it was Trump who negotiated a deal with the Taliban that excluded the then-government of Afghanistan, a deal which he boasted could not be undone, and which he predicted would result in the Taliban taking control of the government immediately, at which time the group would become a fearsome juggernaut of terrorist-killers.

“I’ll be meeting personally with Taliban leaders in the not-too-distant future. And we’ll be very much hoping that they will be doing what they say they’re going to be doing: They will be killing terrorists. They will be killing some very bad people. They will keep that fight going,” Trump said at a Feb. 29, 2020 briefing.

And at a campaign rally in June, Trump told the crowd “I started the process. All the troops are coming back home. They couldn’t stop the process. 21 years is enough. Don’t we think? 21 years. They couldn’t stop the process. They wanted to, but it was very tough to stop,” and said of the then-current government that they “wouldn’t last — the only way they last is if we’re there.”

Watch above via WHTM.

