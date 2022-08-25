Who Could Have Seen This Coming? Extremist Candidate Laura Loomer Directs Followers to NOT VOTE for GOP Candidate Who Beat Her

In a not even remotely shocking turn of events, defeated extremist Republican House candidate Laura Loomer is directing her followers to NOT vote for the candidate who beat her in Tuesday’s primary.

Following a wild speech Tuesday night in which she said, “I’m not conceding because I’m a winner,” the conspiracy theorist — who lost by roughly 7 points to Rep. Daniel Webster (R-FL) in the Republican primary in Florida’s 11th congressional district — is doubling down on her refusal to concede, and calling for her fans not to support Webster in November.

“I DO NOT CONCEDE,” Loomer wrote in a GETTR social media post. “And I encourage all of my supporters and all of my voters to NOT support Daniel Webster and the establishment RNC and Big Tech voter fraud machine that is propping his feeble body up and depriving my constituents of the representation they deserve and need. I am calling for Daniel Webster to RESIGN, because everyone knows he is beyond unfit to serve.”

Loomer has stated she is in favor of White nationalism, suggested the mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket earlier this year was a false flag operation, and has called herself a “proud Islamophobe.” Former President Donald Trump has previously praised Loomer, but did not weigh in on this particular race.

