Associated Press Says Protester’s Viral Nazi Sign Was Faked — But They Identified Completely Different Original Photo

The Associated Press has attempted to debunk a viral photo depicting an anti-coronavirus lockdown protester brandishing a sign featuring a Nazi slogan, but the photo they identified as the original is of a completely different person and sign.

On Friday, a registered nurse named Dennis Kosuth shared a photo of a woman holding a sign that said “Arbeit Macht Frei,” which translates to “Work sets you free” and was a slogan used at Nazi concentration camps.

Kosuth wrote “This was one of the signs at the ‘Re-open Illinois’ event today. She assured those that she was not a Nazi, and stated, ‘I have Jewish friends.’ Thank you for representing yourself and your ‘movement’ for what it is.”

This was one of the signs at the “Re-open Illinois” event today. She assured those that she was not a Nazi, and stated, “I have Jewish friends.” Thank you for representing yourself and your “movement” for what it is. pic.twitter.com/CcIX2SVu6s — Dennis Kosuth, RN (@Dennis_Kosuth) May 1, 2020

As the AP reports, the image went viral, with comparisons to the grisly source material.

This from today is disgusting. @GovPritzker’s family came to America to avoid the killing of Jews in Eastern Europe. Arbeit macht frei is German for "work sets you free" & is known for appearing at entrance of Nazi concentration camps. Ignorance? Hate? Both?

Just disgusting. pic.twitter.com/1BlyKQh6Gw — Andy Manar (@AndyManar) May 2, 2020

But according to the AP, Kosuth must have “manipulated” or “fabricated” the image because the original photo featured a sign that said “Free small business!”:

The sign actually stated “Free small business!” Pittsburgh Post-Gazette photographer Andrew Rush posted the image to Twitter on April 20. The image was captured as hundreds of protesters gathered outside the City-County Building in Pittsburgh to demonstrate against Pennsylvania’s Gov. Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home orders designed to slow the spread of coronavirus. Protesters paraded through the city in cars waving handcrafted signs and honking horns, according to the Post-Gazette.

Huh. Well, that’s easy enough to check. And it turns out photographer Andrew Rush did post a picture of a woman holding a sign that said “Free small business!”

The problem is, it’s of a completely different woman with a completely different sign popping up through the sunroof of a car, as seen in the top right corner below:

Hundreds of protestors outside the City County Building in Pittsburgh supporting the opening of non-life sustaining businesses pic.twitter.com/BobJhx1XYv — Andrew Rush (@andrewrush) April 20, 2020

And on Friday night, Nurse Kosuth was asked if the image was photoshopped, obviously not by the AP, and he said “I took it with my own phone, I can’t make this up, this is actually the sad state some people exist in.”

I took it with my own phone, I can’t make this up, this is actually the sad state some people exist in — Dennis Kosuth, RN (@Dennis_Kosuth) May 2, 2020

And Kosuth also posted the image to his Facebook page, where he also shared video from the protest.

Confederate flags and signs bearing Nazi slogans and imagery have been documented at other anti-lockdown protests as well.

