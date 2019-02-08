Attorney for Fairfax Accuser Reveals Alleged Conversation Between Them, Responds to ‘Smears’

The attorney for Meredith Watson, the second woman accusing Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax of sexual assault, has released a new statement tonight responding to his denial and detailing an alleged conversation between them.

The statement responds to Fairfax “smearing” Watson “with the typical ‘she’s nuts’ defense.”

Watson was allegedly raped during her sophomore year, and as her attorney says, “Mr. Fairfax then used this prior assault against Ms. Watson”:

“She left a campus party when he arrived, and he followed her out. She turned and asked: ‘Why did you do it?’ Mr. Fairfax answered: ‘I knew that because of what happened to you last year, you’d be too afraid to say anything.'”

Fairfax has denied the allegation and called for an investigation. He said he does not plan to resign, but after Watson went public a number of Democrats have called on him to do so:

New statement from attorneys of VA Lt. Gov’s 2nd alleged victim, claims Lt. Gov used a prior rape to justify assualting her. They say she asked him why he did it & Fairfax responded: “I knew that because of what happened to you last year, you’d be too afraid to say anything.” pic.twitter.com/WSQeDguovo — Ellison Barber (@ellisonbarber) February 9, 2019

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com