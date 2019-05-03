First-son Donald Trump Jr. condemned Facebook’s recent purging of far-right conspiracy theorists and other extremists, claiming the move was aimed to censor conservatives.

“The purposeful & calculated silencing of conservatives by @facebook & the rest of the Big Tech monopoly men should terrify everyone,” he wrote. “It appears they’re taking their censorship campaign to the next level.

“Ask yourself, how long before they come to purge you?” Trump Jr. added. “We must fight back.”

Yesterday, Facebook announced wide-sweeping bans on its platform, as well as Instagram, against Alex Jones and his conspiracy outlet Infowars, as well as his fellow travelers Laura Loomer, Milo Yiannopoulos, and Paul Joseph Watson. White supremacist and former congressional candidate Paul Nehlen was also banned along with anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan.

“We’ve always banned individuals or organizations that promote or engage in violence and hate, regardless of ideology,” Facebook said in a statement yesterday. “The process for evaluating potential violators is extensive and it is what led us to our decision to remove these accounts today.”

All Infowars content will now be removed from the platforms regardless of who is posting it; if a user violates this new rule numerous times they could face being banned as well. The only Infowars content allowed on the site are articles condemning or researching the outlet.

