‘Ultimate Moral Crime’: CNN’s Brianna Keilar Blasts Fox News for ‘Killing People’ with ‘Anti-Science BS’

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar absolutely torched Fox News for continuing to host a guest who spreads “B.S.” that is “killing people.”

On Wednesday morning’s edition of New Day, Keilar delivered a blistering commentary that was pegged to the viral conversation in which commentator Bari Weiss told HBO host Bill Maher that she was “done” with Covid, and called Covid restrictions a “catastrophic moral crime.”

“Sure would be nice if Covid were done with us, too,” Keilar said. “Done with hospitals, done with the doctors and the nurses who are stretched to their breaking points in many cases.”

Keilar went on to say that we are “not, though, done” because “so many people are still actively choosing not to be vaccinated.”

And she laid the blame for that on “clowns like this [who] are given platforms to sell their disinformation to millions.”

Keilar then played clips in which infamous anti-vaxxer Alex Berenson tells Fox News host Tucker Carlson he believes Covid vaccines are dangerous and should be banned.

“The mRNA Covid vaccines need to be withdrawn from the market,” Berenson said. “No one should get them. No one should get boosted. No one should get double boosted. They are a dangerous and ineffective product at this point.”

Keilar noted Berenson was banned by Twitter months ago and said “he’s lying there about the vaccine and the protection that it provides. But Fox, Fox has had this mad non-scientist on all pandemic.”

After rattling off a ream of scientific information about the efficacy of vaccines, Keilar ripped Fox some more.

“None of the coverage at Fox Entertainment, of course, is aimed at the real and most urgent issue, which is people not getting the protection of the vaccine,” Keilar said, observing that “anti-vaxxers are just fine with getting COVID treatments. Amazing miracles of science, once they get COVID and they are staring down the odds, but they don’t want the vaccine, also a miracle of science.”

Keilar concluded by saying “Again, the daily double question is why is Rupert Murdoch, who was one of the first to get vaccinated, allowing this anti-science B.S. on the air? Because it is killing people. But, you know, ratings. And that is the ultimate moral crime.”

Watch above via CNN.

