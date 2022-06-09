Kimmel Scores a Big Interview, Bad Buzz for Buzbee, and a Big Charge | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room
MEDIA WINNER:
Jimmy Kimmel
Jimmy Kimmel scored President Joe Biden’s first in-person late-night show appearance on Wednesday night.
On top of that feat, Biden’s time on the show also marked his first network interview in over 100 days.
Fox News personalities were outraged before the interview aired, predicting that Kimmel would go soft on the president.
Kimmel proved them wrong on Wednesday night and pushed Biden on hot-topic issues such as gun violence, asking, “Why haven’t we done anything about this?”
“Can’t you issue an executive order?” Kimmel later suggested. “Trump passed those out like Halloween candy.”
Kimmel went on lament the Democrats’ failure to pass certain legislation in Congress, and even seemed irritated with the president at one point.
“I think you need to start yelling at people!” Kimmel told the president, later asking, “Why are you so optimistic? It makes no sense!”
Kimmel also hit back at Fox News during the interview, trading wisecracks with Biden about the network and mocking it as a “Death Star” of “false information.”
“You know, they’re very concerned that I might not ask you serious questions, Kimmel said of the network.
“Oh, they really ask serious questions,” Biden added sarcastically.
“Yeah, right,” Kimmel laughed, adding, “I don’t want to upset them at all.”
While Kimmel’s a funnyman first, he has deftly proved his ability to conduct tough interviews and discuss serious topics, including the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
MEDIA LOSER:
Sally Buzbee
Washington Post Executive Editor Sally Buzbee has had a lot on her plate lately as a series of internal dramas at the paper have spilled out into public view
The Post’s internal drama has been on blast since last Friday, when national political reporter Felicia Sonmez called out her colleague Dave Weigel for reposting a sexist tweet.
Weigel’s retweet, which he deleted and was ultimately suspended over, sparked a now 146-hour Twitter tirade by Sonmez.
Sonmez continued to spar with Post reporters, including Jose Del Real, on the social media platform, prompting Buzbee to plea for the outlet’s staff to “treat each other with respect and kindness” in an internal email.
Buzbee’s appeal for peace did not work, despite the fact that it prompted several Post reporters to insist they were “proud” to work at the paper.
Undeterred, Sonmez put the Post and its reporters on blast all week.
Sonmez even took issue with other outlets reporting on her complaints as a “meltdown” or a “clusterf*ck” as the saga continues to gain increased attention in the media world.
On top of the Sonmez spectacle, Buzbee has been dealing with Taylor Lorenz trouble … again.
After taking heat over an error in a recent post on the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial, Lorenz blamed the issues on an unnamed editor and sparred with CNN’s Brian Stelter and Oliver Darcy on Twitter to complain she is the target of a smear campaign.
Buzbee has a lot to deal with as top editor of such a massive institution. But her inability to quash the drama roiling her newsroom is proving to be a test of her leadership (a test only media reporters can win.)
LINKS WE LIKE
NPR has the 5 key questions the Jan. 6 committee will tackle in its hearings
– Deirdre Walsh and Claudia Grisales, NPR
‘We Own This City’ is a challenge to fans of ‘The Wire’
– Sonny Bunch, Washington Post
This is how Russia is using food as a weapon of war in Ukraine
– CBS News
JV Last makes a bold case for The Atlantic: Mike Pence as American hero
– Jonathan V. Last, The Atlantic
Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com