Kimmel Scores a Big Interview, Bad Buzz for Buzbee, and a Big Charge | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room

Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel scored President Joe Biden’s first in-person late-night show appearance on Wednesday night.

On top of that feat, Biden’s time on the show also marked his first network interview in over 100 days.

Fox News personalities were outraged before the interview aired, predicting that Kimmel would go soft on the president.

Kimmel proved them wrong on Wednesday night and pushed Biden on hot-topic issues such as gun violence, asking, “Why haven’t we done anything about this?”

“Can’t you issue an executive order?” Kimmel later suggested. “Trump passed those out like Halloween candy.”

Kimmel went on lament the Democrats’ failure to pass certain legislation in Congress, and even seemed irritated with the president at one point.

“I think you need to start yelling at people!” Kimmel told the president, later asking, “Why are you so optimistic? It makes no sense!”

Kimmel also hit back at Fox News during the interview, trading wisecracks with Biden about the network and mocking it as a “Death Star” of “false information.”

“You know, they’re very concerned that I might not ask you serious questions, Kimmel said of the network.

“Oh, they really ask serious questions,” Biden added sarcastically.

“Yeah, right,” Kimmel laughed, adding, “I don’t want to upset them at all.”

While Kimmel’s a funnyman first, he has deftly proved his ability to conduct tough interviews and discuss serious topics, including the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.