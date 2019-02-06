Jake Tapper Says Chaos May Save All Three Embattled VA Dems: ‘Why Would This Guy Resign and Not That Guy?’

Could all of the chaos in Virginia politics actually save the three embattled Democrats at the top of the state government who are mired in scandal?

Jake Tapper posited that theory Wednesday afternoon on The Lead. During a panel discussion with CNN White House correspondents Abby Phillip and Jeff Zeleny, Tapper floated that the idea that, because Gov. Ralph Northam, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, and Attorney General Mark Herring have all had controversies hit at the same time, all may remain in their posts because it would be hard for one to leave with the others staying.

“I wonder, if in some weird and bizarre way, the fact that all three are involved in scandals almost helps them keep office,” Tapper said. “Because why would this guy resign, and not that guy? Why would that guy resign and not that guy? And the one who ultimately would take their job if all three had to resign is the Republican speaker of the state legislature.”

In the past several days, Northam and Herring have both admitted to wearing blackface, and Fairfax is facing new questions about a resurfaced sexual assault allegation from 2004.

“The obvious here,” Tapper said. “This is a horrible, horrible week for Democrats in Virginia.”

