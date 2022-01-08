Mary Katharine Ham UNLOADS On Her Own Network in Unflinching Rant

By Caleb HoweJan 8th, 2022, 1:08 pm
 

Mary Katharine Ham on CNN

CNN political commentator Mary Katharine Ham unloaded on her network Friday as part of a broader disagreement between herself and several members of the press, including both CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski and the New York TimesMaggie Haberman, about comments by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Gov. DeSantis this week complained that the media are trying to “milk” Jan. 6 to attack Republicans, and sensationalizing it in a way they would never do if the parties were reversed.

“I just look back and compare when I was in Congress. One event that we faced was the attempted assassination of Republican members of Congress on the baseball game. I actually was on the field,” said DeSantis. “If you do not have the Capitol Police there, you probably would have a dozen people assassinated. That was like a one-day, two-day story. That was not something that the Capitol-based press wanted to talk about. Why? Because it totally undercut their preferred narratives.”

When that quote was shared on Twitter, NYT’s Haberman retweeted it and disputed the idea that there was uneven coverage.

Ham retweeted that with a reminder about how the story was covered.

At this point, CNN’s Kaczynski chimed in with an attempted dunk, showing a screenshot of Ham talking on-air about the shooting. In her tweet thread, Ham pointed out that she had talked on-air from the location, and it was implicit in both DeSantis’s comments and Ham’s that there was some coverage, not none. Perhaps @KFILE was hoping people who saw his tweet had not read her entire thread and would therefore consider it a dunk.

That’s when @MKHammer dropped the hammer.

Ham didn’t stop there. She went on to blast Kaczynski for his own disparate coverage – when it comes to CNN scandals.

After Hot Air’s Allahpundit reacted, Ham got very, very real:

Haberman reacted to Kaczynski’s tweet, blaming Ham for “picking a fight” over her disputing something Haberman said. Haberman herself is a frequent quote retweeter, and in fact was doing that exact thing when Ham replied, but perhaps it’s picking a fight if done to her, not by her?

There have been no additional interactions by any of the three journalists since the brief dispute, which again was precipitated by Haberman’s bad take on disparate coverage.

Ham is a popular conservative commentator and writer, and her appearances on CNN are typically well-received. Her name has also come up as a possible replacement for Meghan McCain on The View, and she’ll be one of several guest hosts while the show seeks someone permanent. If being fearlessly forthright is a quality they’re looking for, she should be a front-runner.

 

