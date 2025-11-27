MS NOW’s Katy Tur Defends Trump Amid NY Times Decline Expose — Says He’s Still ‘More Engaged’ Than Biden Was

MS NOW anchor Katy Tur defended President Donald Trump as still “more engaged” than White House predecessor Joe Biden after a New York Times report that the 79-year-old president is showing “signs of fatigue.”

The Times’ investigation detailed Trump’s shorter workdays, fewer public events, “rambling” speeches, ruminations on the afterlife and several moments in recent months when the president appeared to doze off during meetings. The article triggered a furious response from Trump who berated the articles author and the newspaper before touting he’d recently “aced” a “PERFECT PHYSICAL EXAM AND A COMPREHENSIVE COGNITIVE TEST.”

Speaking on The Daily Beast’s podcast on Wednesday, Tur offered her own assessment of Trump’s second-term demeanour and said the president is “different than he was,” noting that “he doesn’t have the same amount of energy” and that “his speech is slower.”

She added: “You can see him falling asleep sometimes, or appearing to fall asleep in the Oval Office.” While acknowledging Trump’s longstanding tendency toward meandering riffs, she argued, “it’s different now.”

“So there is some validity to that,” she said.

“Is Trump the new Biden?” host Joanna Coles asked.

Tur admitted she’s not a doctor but noting that this was the “bubbling” narrative, reciting comedian Shane Gillis’s ‘Trump has Biden Brain’ bit.

“I think not to get on the bandwagon and to push back a little bit, he is doing much more than certainly Joe Biden did,” Tur followed, mounting a defense.

“He is out there in a way that past presidents haven’t even been out there. He does give access. He’s constantly on television,” Tur continued. “So I mean, he might be slowing down for him and slowing down because he’s getting up there in age, but he is still very much mobile. I mean, he’s doing overseas travel. He’s coming back, he’s handing out Halloween candy. Sometimes these trips are one day. I mean, he is very much still engaged.”

“He’s not doing the same amount of travel that he used to. I mean, the domestic travel has certainly declined. He’s not doing those rallies. He’s not standing in front of a crowd for an hour or two hours, three hours in, you know, Grand Rapids, Michigan, any longer. And I think that’s telling,” Tur caveated, “But this has got to be relative to him and not necessarily relative to Joe Biden.”

She finished with an anecdote to demonstrate her point: “I went to the Christmas party, during the Biden years and he came out at like 8pm and he gave a speech to the assembled room of journalists and you could not understand a word he was saying. Right?”

“It’s different,” she said of Trump.

Watch above via YouTube.