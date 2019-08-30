comScore

Panic Ensues After Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Gets Hacked: If It Can Happen to Him, ‘We’re All Doomed’

By Connor MannionAug 30th, 2019, 4:42 pm

A number of users on Twitter were understandably panicked after Twitter founder and CEO Jack Dorsey’s account was compromised and began spewing racist slurs.

Many people noted if the founder of Twitter could get hacked, any number of important accounts could be compromised to send out false information, with some fearing what would happen if President Donald Trump got hacked.

