A number of users on Twitter were understandably panicked after Twitter founder and CEO Jack Dorsey’s account was compromised and began spewing racist slurs.

Many people noted if the founder of Twitter could get hacked, any number of important accounts could be compromised to send out false information, with some fearing what would happen if President Donald Trump got hacked.

If @jack can be hacked, we’re all doomed … — James A. Gagliano (@JamesAGagliano) August 30, 2019

Could totally see @jack introduce the “edit” button so he can go back and censor the n-word tweet. — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) August 30, 2019

If Twitter can’t stop abuse of its CEO’s account, imagine how good it is at stopping abuse of regular people pic.twitter.com/PXHFXYZemO — Rani Molla (@ranimolla) August 30, 2019

the highest levels of twitter security spring into action pic.twitter.com/w15UMeW5Yc — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) August 30, 2019

Surely Jack’s nemeses haven’t released his DMs because they weren’t able to access them and not because they’re holding them for ransom — Tim Marchman (@timmarchman) August 30, 2019

Jack’s assistant left his cellphone unlocked at the gym — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) August 30, 2019

Tweeting a bomb threat from the hacked account of the CEO of Twitter is like an express lane to prison. — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) August 30, 2019

Jack filed a report and got an email back saying there were no violations of the Twitter Rules. — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) August 30, 2019

So if somebody succeeds in hacking @realDonaldTrump‘s account they could:

– crash the markets (and make $$ on some insider trading)

– start an international incident, maybe even a war

– god knows what else.

Great website ya got here, @jack. — Laura Packard (@lpackard) August 30, 2019

Somebody hacked the CEO of Twitter’s account. Fortunately, it’s not like the president of the United States has an account on here where he makes global policies and can destabilize markets, so the lack of security on the platform shouldn’t trouble us too much. https://t.co/FonbleKdbF — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) August 30, 2019

All of this doesn’t make me feel great for when Trump’s Twitter account is inevitably hacked and it starts World War III. Quite literally. — M.G. Siegler (@mgsiegler) August 30, 2019

[Image via Loic Venance/AFP/Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com