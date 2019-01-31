Trump Goes Off in Border Negotiations Tweetstorm: ‘Stop Playing Political Games! A WALL is a WALL!’

Judging by the latest tweets from President Trump, we can dispense with the recent debate about whether his proposal for a barricade on the southern border is for an actual wall or not.

The president went on a Twitter tirade Thursday, demanding “let’s just call them WALLS from now on and stop playing political games!” This was part of a broader point for Trump’s continued push on border security, which included quoting Fox News opinion programming as he promotes more horror stories about illegal immigration.

Large sections of WALL have already been built with much more either under construction or ready to go. Renovation of existing WALLS is also a very big part of the plan to finally, after many decades, properly Secure Our Border. The Wall is getting done one way or the other! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2019

Lets just call them WALLS from now on and stop playing political games! A WALL is a WALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2019

Very sadly, Murder cases in Mexico in 2018 rose 33% from 2017, to 33,341. This is a big contributor to the Humanitarian Crises taking place on our Southern Border and then spreading throughout our Country. Worse even than Afghanistan. Much caused by DRUGS. Wall is being built! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2019

With Murders up 33% in Mexico, a record, why wouldn’t any sane person want to build a Wall! Construction has started and will not stop until it is finished. @LouDobbs @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2019

Throughout the government shutdown, there were questions raised about whether Trump was demanding a concrete structure to be built on the border, or if he’d be willing to settle for a fence or some kind of steel structure. This generated confusion about what the “wall” would be labeled in a political sense, but in the end, Trump temporarily re-opened the government without securing the funding he demanded to get the wall built.

