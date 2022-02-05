WATCH: Joe Rogan Gets OWNED on Vaccines — By Joe Rogan From March 2020

Podcaster Joe Rogan is getting criticized for undermining vaccines by Joe Rogan — sort of — in the form of a March 2020 clip that is now circulating on social media.

Rogan has gradually become an avatar for a movement of people who oppose pretty much any public health measure to combat Covid-19: masks, vaccines, any sort of restrictions on public gatherings.

His podcast has become home to so much Covid misinformation that rock stars like Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, Graham Nash, their fellow bandmates David Crosby and Stephen Stills, and India Arie have removed their music from Spotify in protest of Rogan’s presence there.

Spotify responded to the outrage by implementing a “content advisory to any podcast episode that includes a discussion about Covid-19.”

But perhaps Rogan’s harshest critic is the Joe Rogan who blasted anyone who might hypothetically use their influence to undermine vaccines.

During a March 2020 interview with internationally recognized expert in infectious disease epidemiology Michael Osterholm, Rogan made comments that were so on the nose, you’d need one of those Biore pore strips to get rid of them:

“I hope this wakes people up to the value of vaccines too. There’s so many wackos out there that think that vaccines are, you know, a scam or they’re dangerous.”

Osterholm: “Thank you for what you do say about vaccines because people listen to you, and we need every positive voice because we have so many crazy voices out there right now.”

“People are so paranoid and delusional and they want it all to be a conspiracy.”

“When something like this can be prevented. And the reason why people don’t do it is because they’re paranoid of vaccines, and they get that information from some wacko website or some person who really has no business talking about it…”

A short clip from that interview began circulating anew when the exchange was flagged by Twitter user Dave the Bronx Bull, and has racked up hundreds of thousands of views.

Watch a longer version of the exchange above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

