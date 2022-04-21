Joe Rogan Invites Hunter Biden to Do Cocaine With Him, Says He Would Make Great Stand-Up Comic

Joe Rogan has formally invited Hunter Biden to do cocaine.

The Spotify podcast host extended the offer during a conversation with boxing legend Mike Tyson on his podcast Hotboxin’ for a special 4/20 episode. Eventually, the interview turned to Rogan’s take on Twitter.

He spoke of his friend Elon Musk‘s involvement in the company saying he was committed to freedom of speech and that in the past, Twitter had done “some things where they wouldn’t allow people to get links to certain news stories they thought would be unfavorable toward particular candidates. That shits dangerous. Like, you’re controlling elections now.”

He continued, “Hunter, I want to hang out with Hunter!”

“I’ve never done coke but I’ll do it with him. The offer stands!” Rogan declared.

Tyson jumped in saying, “I just want to hang out with him, I just want to be like ‘hey, tell me about this Hunter.'”

“I would tell him to do stand-up. Bro you should do stand-up!” Rogan added. “You’re fucked up, you should be one of us! Come hang out at the clubs, you’ll fit right in.”

Tyson then recalled that a close friend Facetimed him while hanging out with Biden. “I was so excited! I was like ‘Whatcha doin’ man!'” Tyson laughed.

“Have you seen his artwork?” Rogan asked. “He sells his artwork for, fucking, huge amounts of money. Hunter Biden has like famous artwork — like people buy it in galleries.”

“Hunter’s the man!” Tyson said.

“I kind of, ironically, want to have like a Hunter Biden painting in the house probably. They’re worth a lot of money. I should get one!” Rogan added.

Looking directly into the camera, Rogan propositioned, “Hunter, if you’re out there, I’ll do coke with you and I’ll buy a painting from you.”

Listen above via Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com