Economist and pundit Peter Schiff spoke out about his viral tweet criticizing Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky for not wearing a suit to address the United States Congress.

During Zelensky’s speech to the United States Congress last Wednesday, Schiff took to twitter to express frustration over the t-shirt he wore for the occasion.

“I understand times are hard, but doesn’t the President of the #Ukraine own a suit?” he wrote. “I don’t have much respect for current members of the U.S. Congress either, but I still wouldn’t address them wearing a t-shirt. I wouldn’t want to disrespect the institution or the Unites States.”

I understand times are hard, but doesn’t the President of the #Ukraine own a suit? I don’t have much respect for current members of the U.S. Congress either, but I still wouldn’t address them wearing a t-shirt. I wouldn’t want to disrespect the institution or the Unites States. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) March 16, 2022

The tweet drew a massive backlash, considering Zelensky is in Ukraine dealing with a bloody invasion by Russia. In an episode of his podcast published over the weekend, Schiff defended his comments.

“Yes, it’s a war. Times are tough. But I didn’t think it was such a dire life or death situation, at the moment, that he couldn’t have worn something nicer than a t-shirt,” he said on The Peter Schiff Show.

“Why couldn’t you put something nicer than that t-shirt? He’s addressing congress, this is a big deal. I would’ve thought maybe he would’ve taken a few minutes to put on something nicer,” Schiff remarked.

“I’m probably one the most hated men on the planet right now. In fact I may be number two just behind Vladimir Putin himself,” he continued.

“I’m just tweeting so I don’t think that’s a big deal, right! It’s like, I’m just watching it and expressing a thought I had in real time. I’m sure that other people, though they won’t admit it, might of been thinking the same thing. They may have expected him to put on something a little nicer than that t-shirt,” Schiff said.

“Sure with the benefit of hindsight and a little reflection it really didn’t matter. So I didn’t have to send out that tweet,” Schiff noted.

Schiff concluded that the true mistake in the whole ordeal was the media’s reaction to his opinion.

Listen above via The Peter Schiff Show

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com