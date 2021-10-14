Fox News host Tucker Carlson has been a vocal critic of President Joe Biden’s Covid-19 vaccine requirement for companies with more than 100 employees, but ducked a simple question about his own employer’s policy in a recent podcast.

Biden’s policy requires employees to either get vaccinated or be tested at least weekly. It has been met with outrage on Fox News.

In comparison, the Fox News policy requires employees to either show proof they had received the vaccine or agree to daily testing. Phrased another way, the employees do not have to get vaccinated and are not required to disclose their vaccination status either way, but must submit to testing if they do not show proof they were vaccinated.

Regardless of vaccination status, all Fox employees are encouraged to wear masks if they’re in enclosed areas, like a control room, close to other employees.

You don’t have to be rocket scientist to look at those two policies and come to the conclusion that the Fox News policy is stricter than Biden’s.

And so far, it seems to be highly successful. According to a memo from Fox Corp. HR Chief Kevin Lord, more than 90% of Fox Corp. employees were vaccinated as of mid-August; the number is likely even better now.

Biden was criticized for recent comments he made encouraging employers to mandate vaccines, saying that he “always [got] a kick out of” Fox News mandating vaccines, because he omitted the context that (like his own policy), Fox has a testing alternative.

It will come as a shock to very few of our readers that Carlson was among those who criticized Biden for this, calling the president’s words “completely untrue” and “a lie.”

And yet, when questioned by Save The Nation podcast hosts Jason Nichols and Vince Coglianese, Carlson absolutely dodged.

“I have a question here about Fox News,” said Nichols, as Carlson smiled and replied “Yeah!”

“You said Fox News has no vaccine mandate, but according to Newsweek, the company requires unvaccinated employees to submit to daily Covid testing, which is stricter than Biden’s mandate, which calls for weekly testing for businesses that employ more than 100 people. Is Fox News denying the civil liberties of its employees by being stricter than President Biden?”

Carlson, who grinned throughout Nichols’ question, replied, “I don’t know. I mean, you should probably ask Newsweek, it sounds like they have a pretty precise handle on what’s happening.”

Nichols invited Carlson to say so if Newsweek had gotten it wrong about Fox’s vaccine policy.

“It’s completely wrong, as I noted the other night,” Carlson began.

“So what is the policy?” Nichols interjected.

“I’m not qualified to speak for the company on this,” said Carlson, “because I don’t run the company. I’m just an employee of the company. My personal preference is that Fox News would make a statement about what their policies are, but I think, like a lot of companies, they’re hesitant to do that, because, like, why would you even want to get involved in that conversation?”

To be clear, Fox News has made a statement about their vaccine policy. There was this memo back in September, which has been confirmed by Fox News directly to Mediaite and multiple other media outlets multiple times.

Again, Fox News’ policy is not complicated.

Instead of answering the question, Carlson went off on a tangent about how there were “a lot of infectious diseases out there” with “much higher mortality rates than Covid-19,” like HIV, tuberculosis, and hepatitis.

Nichols piped up with a dose of common sense, pointing out that Covid-19 was a different level of contagiousness. “You can’t sneeze on somebody and give them HIV.”

Carlson conceded that point but then turned back to privacy issues, saying that an employer had no right to ask an employee’s HIV status, blood sugar levels, etc.

Carlson’s colleague Sean Hannity performed a similar duck-and-run maneuver last week when Mediaite editor in chief Aidan McLaughlin asked him about Fox News’ vaccine policy on our podcast, The Interview.

McLaughlin asked Hannity, “Do you see a conflict, between Fox’s own vaccine requirements and the Biden vaccine mandates, in criticizing one and having no issue with the other?”

Hannity refused to answer that question, despite McLaughlin asking it twice, and instead spoke about freedom, criticized Dr. Anthony Fauci, and so on. (It should be noted that Hannity did urge people to “please take this seriously,” mentioning that he had lost friends from Covid.)

