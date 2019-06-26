New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo blasted New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for her comparison of migrant detention centers to concentration camps, saying “there is no comparison to the Holocaust.”

Ocasio-Cortez has been criticized for her comments during an Instagram Live video in which she said: “The U.S. is running concentration camps on our southern border and that is exactly what they are: They are concentration camps.” She has defended her comments, and said she was not calling detention centers “death camps.”

Cuomo told reporters Wednesday “there is no comparison to the Holocaust” but said the treatment of migrants is “repugnant.”

“There is no comparison to the Holocaust, period,” Cuomo said. “To draw an equivalency suggests one does not understand what happened in the Holocaust.”

Gov. Cuomo calls the AOC comparison of the border situation to the Holocaust “wholly inappropriate.” “There is no comparison to the Holocaust.” He also goes on to say the treatment of migrants is “repugnant.” — Nick Reisman (@NickReisman) June 26, 2019

More Cuomo: “There is no comparison to the Holocaust, period. And to draw an equivalency suggests one does not understand what happened in the Holocaust.” — Nick Reisman (@NickReisman) June 26, 2019

“There is no comparison to the Holocaust. Period,” Cuomo says about @AOC comments on conditions at the Mexico border. He calls it a “wholly inappropriate comparison.” He adds, “It is shocking to me the anti-Semitism.” pic.twitter.com/vO7SHziDo2 — Joseph Spector (@GannettAlbany) June 26, 2019

[Image via Drew Angerer/Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com