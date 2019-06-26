comScore

Andrew Cuomo Blasts AOC for Concentration Camp Remark: ‘There is No Comparison to the Holocaust’

By Connor MannionJun 26th, 2019, 2:04 pm

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo blasted New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for her comparison of migrant detention centers to concentration camps, saying “there is no comparison to the Holocaust.”

Ocasio-Cortez has been criticized for her comments during an Instagram Live video in which she said: “The U.S. is running concentration camps on our southern border and that is exactly what they are: They are concentration camps.” She has defended her comments, and said she was not calling detention centers “death camps.”

Cuomo told reporters Wednesday “there is no comparison to the Holocaust” but said the treatment of migrants is “repugnant.”

“There is no comparison to the Holocaust, period,” Cuomo said. “To draw an equivalency suggests one does not understand what happened in the Holocaust.”

