Biden Campaign Releases What it Says Are ‘President Trump’s Coronavirus Lies: 152 and Counting’

The Biden campaign has released a report detailing President Donald Trump’s 152 lies throughout the coronavirus virus pandemic, claiming there are “undoubtedly more.”

Joe Biden’s list is divided into 14 sections, each featuring a different topic the president has lied about since the virus broke out in the nation at the beginning of the year, and comes as the United States hits a milestone of five million cases.

The report notes that the president has been consistently lying to Americans from the outset, focusing on Trump’s tendency to downplay the virus, his dismissal of mask-wearing and social distancing, his touting of unproven treatments, and his attacks on medical experts such as Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“We can, and we must, do better than Donald Trump’s lies if we want to stop COVID-19,” the report adds. “At every step of this crisis, Trump’s failed leadership has produced tragic results, with more than 160,000 Americans dead, over five million infected, and our economy reeling from the biggest contraction in recorded history.”

Among other topics, the list accuses Trump of minimizing the threat of the virus, blaming Democrats and the Obama administration for the pandemic, lying about the strength of the economy, going after the media, lying about the availability of Personal Protective Equipment in hospitals, and repeatedly inaccurately predicting the number of American casualties.

Many of the what the campaign lists as “lies” have been independently fact-checked, and have been covered by Mediaite as well. The list doesn’t make distinctions between statements that are false and those that are misleading.

Some specific lies covered are:

The list doesn’t include repetitions of the same statements, which other news organizations do include when tabulating Trump’s dishonest statements. As of last month, The Washington Post had enumerated 20,055 such statements by Trump since he took office.

You can read the full campaign document here.

