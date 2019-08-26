Speaking in New Hampshire Friday night, former VP Joe Biden assured a crowd he wasn’t “going nuts” even though he couldn’t recall where exactly he spoke to a group of students earlier at Dartmouth.

“I just spoke at Dartmouth on health care, at the medical school — or not — I guess it wasn’t actually on the campus because people from the medical school were at the —” Biden said. “I want to be clear, I’m not going nuts. I’m not sure whether it’s a medical school or where the hell I spoke, but it was on the campus.”

The presidential candidate had held a health care town hall at Dartmouth College that afternoon. He was then speaking to an invite-only community event in Croyden, NH that night.

“We are so close, so close to be able to do some incredible things in this country, incredible things,” Biden told the crowd.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com