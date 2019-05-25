Hillary Clinton defended Speaker Nancy Pelosi yesterday and ripped President Donald Trump and “his cronies” for the videos they’ve spread of her.

Trump shared a video from Fox Business of Pelosi “STAMMER[ING] THROUGH NEWS CONFERENCE”:

“PELOSI STAMMERS THROUGH NEWS CONFERENCE” pic.twitter.com/1OyCyqRTuk — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 24, 2019

Separately, a clearly distorted video of Pelosi spread around online, and was shared by Rudy Giuliani:

During a speech at a Harris County Democratic party event Friday, Clinton weighed in:

My take on Trump and his cronies spreading that doctored video of Nancy Pelosi: It's sexist trash. It's also a sign that Trump is running scared. pic.twitter.com/AgcH5RQNyj — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 25, 2019

“The President and his cronies have been running around spreading a doctored video of Nancy Pelosi. Now, it is sexist trash. But it is also a sign that Trump is running scared.”

