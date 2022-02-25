Hillary Clinton Gobsmacked by Republicans Supporting Putin: ‘He Takes No Prisoners, He Kills Them’

Hillary Clinton is shocked that Republicans are showing support for Vladimir Putin as Russia invades Ukraine.

Clinton appeared on MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Friday, in which she pointed to the bipartisan commitment to stand with nations that embrace freedom and democracy following World War II and up until the fall of the Soviet Union.

“So this is heartbreaking, but it’s also dangerous,” the former Secretary of State added of conservatives who have supported Putin amid the invasion.

“I think it’s time for what’s left of the Republican Party that has any common sense not just to say, OK, go help defend Ukraine against Putin, but to stand against those people in politics and government, in the media, and elsewhere, in our own country who are literally giving aid and comfort to an enemy of freedom and democracy.”

Clinton noted that praising Putin “plays right into the ambitions” of both the Russian leader and President Xi Jinping of China, who are looking to “undermine democracy” by setting those in the West “against each other.”

Clinton’s remarks prompted Joe Scarborough to note that Putin’s disinformation has been parroted by United States politicians and some figures in the media, likely referring to Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who questioned why America hates Putin so much — among other praise for the Russian president.

She predicted that the shift in the Republican Party is a consequence of Donald Trump’s presidency, adding, “There has been, sadly, a total loss of spine and conscience among too many Republicans who at first saw no harm in echoing and parroting the kind of crazy stuff that Trump would say.”

“There’s also another element, which is, these people are naive in such a dangerous way,” Clinton continued.

“They somehow believe that because Putin presents himself as a strong leader on behalf of certain values that are, anti-gay, that are anti-freedom and democracy, that’s so messy, that somehow that corresponds with the views of certain members and elements of the Republican Party. They could not be more mistaken. You know, this man is not — you know, he takes no prisoners, he kills them, poisons them, he imprisons them, whatever.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

